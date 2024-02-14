Visco Trade Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.87 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 197.63% to Rs 67.74 crore

Net profit of Visco Trade Associates reported to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 197.63% to Rs 67.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.67.7422.7624.951.9815.30-0.3215.29-0.3211.87-0.39