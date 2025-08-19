Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 14.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 359.13 croreNet profit of Vivriti Capital declined 14.65% to Rs 47.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 359.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 320.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales359.13320.87 12 OPM %72.7177.10 -PBDT67.5878.31 -14 PBT63.2173.75 -14 NP47.0955.17 -15
