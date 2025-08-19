Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 14.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 14.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 11.92% to Rs 359.13 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Capital declined 14.65% to Rs 47.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 359.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 320.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales359.13320.87 12 OPM %72.7177.10 -PBDT67.5878.31 -14 PBT63.2173.75 -14 NP47.0955.17 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Grand Hills Developments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Grand Hills Developments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SEL Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SEL Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sharp Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sharp Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Silverline Technologies standalone net profit rises 55650.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Silverline Technologies standalone net profit rises 55650.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 16.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 16.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon