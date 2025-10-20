Monday, October 20, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR breaks under 88 per US dollar mark amid sustained gains in equities

INR breaks under 88 per US dollar mark amid sustained gains in equities

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Indian Rupee logged modest gains against the US dollar today as local equities continued to stay firm. The Nifty index ended higher for the third consecutive week, posting its largest weekly gain in four months last week. The index saw further upmove today and hit around one-year high above 25900 mark. This kept INR supported, pulling it under 88 per US dollar mark. INR added 9 paise at 87.93 per US dollar after hitting a high of 87.74 per US dollar in intraday moves. The INR gave some gains in afternoon as the US dollar index broke above 98 mark and currently quotes at 98.32, up 0.13% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CESC ends higher after Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 425 cr

CESC ends higher after Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 425 cr

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Market extends gains for 4th day; Nifty settles above 25,800 level

Market extends gains for 4th day; Nifty settles above 25,800 level

Bulls stay in charge: Nifty crosses 25,800 on upbeat earnings and FII buying

Bulls stay in charge: Nifty crosses 25,800 on upbeat earnings and FII buying

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.87%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.87%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon