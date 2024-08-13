Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6432.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.16% to Rs 10487.00 crore

Net Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 6432.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7840.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.16% to Rs 10487.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10610.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10487.0010610.4040.0939.17-1057.50-2220.50-6426.60-7837.00-6432.10-7840.00