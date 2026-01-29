Voltas consolidated net profit declines 35.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 3052.77 crore

Net profit of Voltas declined 35.71% to Rs 84.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 132.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 3052.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3087.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3052.773087.364.755.34162.88208.50142.26190.6384.95132.13

