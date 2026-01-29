Voltas consolidated net profit declines 35.71% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 3052.77 croreNet profit of Voltas declined 35.71% to Rs 84.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 132.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 3052.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3087.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3052.773087.36 -1 OPM %4.755.34 -PBDT162.88208.50 -22 PBT142.26190.63 -25 NP84.95132.13 -36
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:17 PM IST