Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 67.80% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 10671.59 croreNet profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 67.80% to Rs 287.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 171.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 10671.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10453.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10671.5910453.68 2 OPM %3.883.74 -PBDT510.72359.73 42 PBT411.69285.13 44 NP287.26171.19 68
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST