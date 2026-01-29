Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 67.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 10671.59 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 67.80% to Rs 287.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 171.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 10671.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10453.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10671.5910453.683.883.74510.72359.73411.69285.13287.26171.19

