Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jan 29 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Jan 29 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

