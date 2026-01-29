UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit declines 58.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.28% to Rs 131.37 crore

Net profit of UFO Moviez India declined 58.21% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.28% to Rs 131.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 138.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.131.37138.6915.5721.9819.9729.709.6119.966.3915.29

