Pricol consolidated net profit rises 53.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.67% to Rs 1020.36 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 53.66% to Rs 63.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 65.67% to Rs 1020.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 615.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

