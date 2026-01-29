Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pricol consolidated net profit rises 53.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Pricol consolidated net profit rises 53.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 65.67% to Rs 1020.36 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 53.66% to Rs 63.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 65.67% to Rs 1020.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 615.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1020.36615.91 66 OPM %11.9012.19 -PBDT114.7076.85 49 PBT84.5054.45 55 NP63.6941.45 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

