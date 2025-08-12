Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 71-cr work order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 71-cr work order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) added 1.97% to Rs 132.10 after the firm said that it had received a significant work order worth Rs 70.55 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam in Rajasthan under the RDSS scheme.

The contract involved the supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of material and equipment for the execution of distribution infrastructure development work. This was aimed at on-grid electrification of un-electrified households and public institutions across nine circlesAjmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, Sikar, and Udaipurin tribal villages under Ajmer Discom.

The project is to be executed within a timeline of 12 months and falls under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), a Central Government initiative implemented as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

 

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, managing director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) said, This contract is a milestone in our mission to empower underserved communities through reliable electricity access, transforming lives in Rajasthans tribal regions. By delivering this project under the DAJGUA and RDSS schemes, we are contributing to Indias vision of inclusive development. Our proven expertise in executing complex projects positions us to deliver this initiative with precision, further strengthening our leadership in the power infrastructure sector.

Over the years, PIGL has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute technically demanding projects across diverse geographies, and this order reflects the confidence our clients place in our expertise. The scope of work involves challenging timelines and critical responsibilities, which our team is fully prepared to deliver with precision and efficiency.

Also Read

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Astral drops 8% after disappointing Q1 results; key highlights inside

market decline nse bse stock market

Overbought or oversold? 5 PSU bank stocks on technical chartspremium

IPO

Regaal Resources IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

Larsen & Toubro

L&T extends rally on order win from Adani Power; brokerage sees more upside

Lemon Tree Hotels, the largest mid-priced hotel chain in India, plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to achieve its goal of becoming a debt-free company in six years.

What are brokerages saying about this hotel stock after its Q1 results?

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) engaged in the business of Electrical Contract Work and dealing in electrical equipment.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 4.9% to Rs 2.81 crore on 49.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55.09 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Heubach Colorants rises after strong Q1 performance

Heubach Colorants rises after strong Q1 performance

Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation secures Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation secures Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof on securing Rs 6.25 cr order

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof on securing Rs 6.25 cr order

INR supported on strength in equities

INR supported on strength in equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon