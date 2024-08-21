Volumes jump at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 71.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 59.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 71.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 59.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.69% to Rs.214.44. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Textiles & Industries Ltd saw volume of 29.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.20% to Rs.2,328.00. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd witnessed volume of 9.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82915 shares. The stock dropped 4.06% to Rs.6,268.85. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd clocked volume of 1069.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.82% to Rs.28.90. Volumes stood at 68.06 lakh shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd witnessed volume of 932.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.10% to Rs.212.08. Volumes stood at 35.99 lakh shares in the last session.

