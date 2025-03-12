Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Divis Laboratories Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Divis Laboratories Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Divis Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 24583 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2824 shares

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 March 2025.

Divis Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 24583 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2824 shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.5,520.00. Volumes stood at 1781 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd clocked volume of 33.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.67% to Rs.686.60. Volumes stood at 41.94 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Axis Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 3.43 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75288 shares. The stock dropped 1.08% to Rs.1,014.50. Volumes stood at 78020 shares in the last session.

Also Read

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 220 pts, Nifty below 22,450; Nifty IT down 3%, Realty down 1%

Telangana Tunnel Collapse, SLBC, Nagarkurnool

Telangana tunnel collapse: Search for 7 trapped workers enters 19th day

IndusInd Bank

At what level does IndusInd Bank stock become a Buy? What analysts say

Vedanta

Vedanta repays $900 mn loan, deleverages balance sheet by $550 mn

Gold, SGB

SGB 2019-20 tranche opens for premature redemption: Know tax implications

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 93113 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24132 shares. The stock gained 4.85% to Rs.287.65. Volumes stood at 26057 shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd saw volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31128 shares. The stock dropped 3.83% to Rs.4,140.65. Volumes stood at 18528 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Azad India Mobility approves allotment of 89.4 lakh equity shares

Board of Azad India Mobility approves allotment of 89.4 lakh equity shares

Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Nifty slides below 22,450; IT shares tumble for 4rd day

Nifty slides below 22,450; IT shares tumble for 4rd day

Fredun Pharmaceuticals announces its foray into large animal veterinary segment

Fredun Pharmaceuticals announces its foray into large animal veterinary segment

Alkem Laboratories launches generic empagliflozin in India

Alkem Laboratories launches generic empagliflozin in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon