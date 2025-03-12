Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fredun Pharmaceuticals announces its foray into large animal veterinary segment

Fredun Pharmaceuticals announces its foray into large animal veterinary segment

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Launches Freossi Tone+ and Freossi Power for livestock healthcare

Fredun Pharmaceuticals announced its foray into the large animal veterinary segment, under the FREOSSI Large Animals brand with the launch of targeted products Freossi Tone+ and Freossi Power. FREOSSI has a strong & existing reputation in companion animal care, hence this will provide a foundation of trust and reliability when expanding into large animal products.

These new products have scientific & clinical evidence and are developed with the expertise of veterinary professionals in animal health. They specifically are designed to address key health challenges faced by livestock owners including lactation issues, quality of milk, joint stiffness, and mobility concerns.

 

Commenting on the Development, Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said: Our foray into the large animal healthcare space is a strategic step in expanding Fredun Pharma's presence in veterinary healthcare, while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and quality. With Freossi Tone + and Freossi Power, we are addressing key challenges faced by livestock owners while promoting the overall advancement of animal health. This marks an important milestone as we work towards offering specialized solutions across the broader veterinary spectrum.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

