Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty slides below 22,450; IT shares tumble for 4rd day

Nifty slides below 22,450; IT shares tumble for 4rd day

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in morning trade as investors reacted to rising tariff trade tensions and awaited a slew of domestic economic data, along with the crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The Nifty traded below the 22,450 mark.

IT shares extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 195.68 points or 0.26% to 73,910.31. The Nifty 50 index lost 70.30 points or 0.31% to 22,427.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.91% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.26%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,582 shares rose and 1,864 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 22,450; Nifty IT down 3%, Realty down 1%

Lilavati Hospital Trust

LIVE news: Lilavati hospital ex-trustees accused of siphoning Rs 1,250 crore, 3 cases filed

Donald Trump, Trump, US President

Self-deport! US offers illegal immigrants a way to leave penalty-free

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Kaynes Tech shares slide 9% as MD gets Sebi notice; stock down 44% in 2025

iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R with Qualcomm SD 8s Gen3 launched in India: Check price, specs

The Nifty IT index tumbled 3.24% to 36,186.80. The index slumped 5.13% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Wipro (down 4.5%), Infosys (down 4.22%), HCL Technologies (down 3.39%), Persistent Systems (down 2.58%), Mphasis (down 2.46%), L&T Technology Services (down 2.39%), LTIMindtree (down 2.24%), Coforge (down 2.17%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.04%) and Tech Mahindra (down 1.70%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries rose 0.10%. The company said that Jio Platforms (JPL) has entered into an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlinks broadband internet services to its customers in India.

KPI Green Energy shed 0.14%. The company announced that its board has approved the appointment of Surinder Kumar Negi as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, effective from 12 March 2025.

SEPC soared 11.54% after the company announced the execution of a Framework Agreement with ROSHN Group, a leading real estate developer in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fredun Pharmaceuticals announces its foray into large animal veterinary segment

Fredun Pharmaceuticals announces its foray into large animal veterinary segment

Alkem Laboratories launches generic empagliflozin in India

Alkem Laboratories launches generic empagliflozin in India

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

Sandur Manganese slides after CEO Krishnendu Sanyal resigns

Sandur Manganese slides after CEO Krishnendu Sanyal resigns

Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon