Volumes jump at Easy Trip Planners Ltd counter

Easy Trip Planners Ltd witnessed volume of 7709.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 168.26 lakh shares eClerx Services Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Easy Trip Planners Ltd witnessed volume of 7709.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 168.26 lakh shares. The stock dropped 14.42% to Rs.35.07. Volumes stood at 81.89 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd saw volume of 20 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62968 shares. The stock increased 6.32% to Rs.2,897.35. Volumes stood at 71210 shares in the last session.

Saregama India Ltd witnessed volume of 45.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.18% to Rs.593.40. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd clocked volume of 6.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53484 shares. The stock gained 2.95% to Rs.6,695.00. Volumes stood at 45093 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd registered volume of 13.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.96% to Rs.568.50. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News