Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Emami Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Emami Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Emami Ltd saw volume of 4.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12262 shares

SRF Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 October 2025.

Emami Ltd saw volume of 4.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 39.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12262 shares. The stock dropped 0.97% to Rs.541.50. Volumes stood at 18124 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd registered volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7334 shares. The stock slipped 1.02% to Rs.3,043.45. Volumes stood at 12060 shares in the last session.

 

Eicher Motors Ltd saw volume of 53846 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6873 shares. The stock dropped 0.42% to Rs.6,853.00. Volumes stood at 16835 shares in the last session.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 59021 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8813 shares. The stock increased 0.21% to Rs.1,856.35. Volumes stood at 11040 shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd notched up volume of 26010 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4450 shares. The stock slipped 1.16% to Rs.12,002.00. Volumes stood at 14559 shares in the last session.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

