Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Foundations posts 13% YoY rise in total sale value; area sold rises to 1.17 lakh sq. ft.

Arihant Foundations posts 13% YoY rise in total sale value; area sold rises to 1.17 lakh sq. ft.

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Arihant Foundations & Housing has recorded 13% rise in total sale value to Rs 112.9 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 100.2 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

As compared with Q1 FY26, the sale value is higher by 14%.

Total area sold for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 was 1,17,793 square feet, up 44% YoY and up 24% QoQ.

Collections stood at Rs 78.3 crore as on 30 September 2025.

Arihant Foundations & Housing is a real estate company that develops commercial and residential projects in Chennai.

Also Read

Instagram's Restyle tool

Instagram launches AI Restyle tool to edit Stories with prompts, effects

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news updates: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims of Kurnool bus tragedy

Sammaan Capital share price

Here's why Sammaan Capital shares rose 5% to hit 52-week high on bourses

BJP Flag, BJP

Voters have decided to form NDA govt with 2/3rd majority: Bihar BJP chief

Stock Market LIVE October 24

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 260 pts, Nifty below 25,820; India's flash PMI falls to 59.9 in Oct

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 71.92% to Rs 16.35 crore on a 113.39% increase in revenue to Rs 82.58 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

 

The scrip was down 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 1094 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

India's composite PMI eases to 59.9 in October

India's composite PMI eases to 59.9 in October

Lupin launches authorize generic of Ravicti Oral Liquid in the U.S.

Lupin launches authorize generic of Ravicti Oral Liquid in the U.S.

Benchmarks erase early gains; Nifty dips under 25,850 mark

Benchmarks erase early gains; Nifty dips under 25,850 mark

Midwest jumps on debut

Midwest jumps on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon