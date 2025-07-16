Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 66.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares

Swan Energy Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 July 2025.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 66.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.60% to Rs.62.90. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 25.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.42% to Rs.519.65. Volumes stood at 20.28 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 41706 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7940 shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.2,010.05. Volumes stood at 14373 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37623 shares. The stock rose 0.48% to Rs.760.65. Volumes stood at 83994 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd notched up volume of 75440 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19430 shares. The stock rose 3.21% to Rs.667.50. Volumes stood at 28623 shares in the last session.

RBI launches quarterly industrial outlook survey

Jindal Steel & Power CFO Mayank Gupta resigns

HDFC Life rises as Q1 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 546 cr

HDFC Bank gains as board to consider special dividend and first-ever bonus issue

Nifty trades below 25,200 level; metal shares lacklustre

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

