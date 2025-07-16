Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades below 25,200 level; metal shares lacklustre

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with minor losses in morning trade. Investors are monitoring the tariff development, and ongoing corporate earnings. Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. Metal shares dropped after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 126.86 points or 0.15% to 82,450.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 41.65 points or 0.17% to 25,155.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.20%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,133 shares rose and 1,435 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

 

Results Today:

Tech Mahindra (up 0.58%), ITC Hotels (up 0.55%), Angel One(up 1.26%), D. B. Corp (down 0.70%), Le Travenues Technology (up 2.70%), Kalpataru (up 0.75%), and L&T Technology Services (up 0.54%) will declare their results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index declined 0.81% to 9,336. The index jumped 0.31% in the past two trading sessions.

Jindal Stainless (down 1.45%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.05%), Tata Steel (down 0.96%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.88%), Vedanta (down 0.79%), JSW Steel (down 0.75%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.68%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.66%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.36%) and Hindustan Copper (down 0.31%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped 8.05% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 68.92% to Rs 31.03 on a 5.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 530.50 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

HDB Financial Services slipped 2.67% after the company reported a 2.40% decline in net profit to Rs 567.70 crore, despite a 14.97% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,465.40 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

Lemon Tree Hotels shed 0.20%. The company has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Resort, Erode, Tamil Nadu. The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

