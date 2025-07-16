Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI launches quarterly industrial outlook survey

RBI launches quarterly industrial outlook survey

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has launched the quarterly industrial outlook survey of the Indian manufacturing sector to assess business sentiments. It has also launched the 46th round of the quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS). The 111th round of the quarterly IOS of the Indian manufacturing sector will assess business sentiments for the current quarter (Q2:2025-26) and expectations for the ensuing quarter (Q3:2025-26), based on responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation, the central bank stated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Steel & Power CFO Mayank Gupta resigns

Jindal Steel & Power CFO Mayank Gupta resigns

HDFC Life rises as Q1 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 546 cr

HDFC Life rises as Q1 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 546 cr

HDFC Bank gains as board to consider special dividend and first-ever bonus issue

HDFC Bank gains as board to consider special dividend and first-ever bonus issue

Nifty trades below 25,200 level; metal shares lacklustre

Nifty trades below 25,200 level; metal shares lacklustre

Health ministry issues advisory to display Oil and Sugar Boards in workplaces to promote healthier dietary habits

Health ministry issues advisory to display Oil and Sugar Boards in workplaces to promote healthier dietary habits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayTrump Pharma TarrifsQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon