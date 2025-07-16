Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank gains as board to consider special dividend and first-ever bonus issue

HDFC Bank gains as board to consider special dividend and first-ever bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

HDFC Bank rose 0.75% to Rs 2,010.30 after the lender announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 19 July 2025, to consider a special interim dividend and a bonus share issue.

If approved, this would mark the banks first-ever bonus issue. The board will also review the unaudited financial results for the June quarter during the same meeting.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31 March 2025, the banks distribution network was at 9,455 branches and 21,139 ATMs across 4,150 cities/towns, as against 8,738 branches and 20,938 ATMs across 4,065 cities/towns as of 31 March 2024.

 

The bank reported a 6.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 17,616.14 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income remained largely flat at Rs 89,487.99 crore compared to Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,200 level; metal shares lacklustre

Nifty trades below 25,200 level; metal shares lacklustre

Health ministry issues advisory to display Oil and Sugar Boards in workplaces to promote healthier dietary habits

Health ministry issues advisory to display Oil and Sugar Boards in workplaces to promote healthier dietary habits

HDB Financial Services dips as Q1 PAT slides 2% YoY in FY26

HDB Financial Services dips as Q1 PAT slides 2% YoY in FY26

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI clears USFDA inspection

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI clears USFDA inspection

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Semiconductors Rally; Dow Tumbles on Housing, Oil Stock Weakness

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Semiconductors Rally; Dow Tumbles on Housing, Oil Stock Weakness

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayTrump Pharma TarrifsQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon