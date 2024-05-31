Business Standard
Volumes jump at Praj Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Praj Industries Ltd saw volume of 77.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.17 lakh shares
Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 May 2024.
Praj Industries Ltd saw volume of 77.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.80% to Rs.525.00. Volumes stood at 4.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Sundram Fasteners Ltd clocked volume of 11.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72880 shares. The stock gained 3.02% to Rs.1,192.00. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 20.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.03% to Rs.702.10. Volumes stood at 95880 shares in the last session.
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd notched up volume of 20.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.19% to Rs.762.05. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd clocked volume of 30.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.96% to Rs.597.40. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

