Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Volumes jump at R R Kabel Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 75859 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 21.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3476 shares

Polycab India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Havells India Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 February 2025.

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 75859 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 21.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3476 shares. The stock lost 12.62% to Rs.969.50. Volumes stood at 2788 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9744 shares. The stock dropped 13.93% to Rs.4,956.50. Volumes stood at 4820 shares in the last session.

 

KEI Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 84585 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8175 shares. The stock dropped 17.44% to Rs.3,134.00. Volumes stood at 3025 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman at Business Standard Manthan

Stock Market LIVE: We aim to relook at customs, duties, says Sitharaman at BS Manthan

Ellyse Perry

Women's Premier League 2025: RCB vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

Earthquake

Central Assam hit by 5.0 magnitude earthquake; no casualty reported

Nirmala Sitharaman at Business Standard Manthan

Manthan LIVE updates: Global trade is going to be completely reset, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman: Global order will not be determined by developed countries

Havells India Ltd notched up volume of 93056 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17282 shares. The stock slipped 5.21% to Rs.1,466.85. Volumes stood at 8887 shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd registered volume of 32261 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6546 shares. The stock slipped 5.08% to Rs.10,411.45. Volumes stood at 10765 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Nifty below 22,550 mark; financial services shares jump for 2nd day

Nifty below 22,550 mark; financial services shares jump for 2nd day

Tata Power inks MoU with Assam Govt to develop 5000 MW of renewable project

Tata Power inks MoU with Assam Govt to develop 5000 MW of renewable project

Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 1,000 crore at its Pune-based residential project

Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 1,000 crore at its Pune-based residential project

Cupid bags order worth Rs 42-cr from Govt of Tanzania

Cupid bags order worth Rs 42-cr from Govt of Tanzania

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon