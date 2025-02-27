Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 22,550 mark; financial services shares jump for 2nd day

Nifty below 22,550 mark; financial services shares jump for 2nd day

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The key equity indices pared their minor gains and traded near the flat line with a negative bias in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 22,550 mark. Financial services shares witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 30.70 points or 0.04% to 74,.577.67. The Nifty 50 index shed 16.30 points or 0.07% to 22,531.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.42%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,087 shares rose and 2,422 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Financial Services index advanced 0.79% to 23,218.60. The index increased 0.97% for the second consecutive trading session.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman at Business Standard Manthan

Market LIVE: Global trade order to change, can't be decided by developed nations, says Sitharaman

BS Manthan

Manthan LIVE updates: New world order is not there yet, it is still in churn, says FM Sitharaman

PAK vs BAN

Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs BAN playing 11, live match time, streaming

Hiring, Jobs

Can you claim full tax benefits if your co-borrower loses their job?

Amazon's Devices and Services event in New York

Amazon unveils gen AI-powered 'Alexa+' with agentic abilities: What's new

Shriram Finance (up 3.79%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 3.67%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.39%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.91%), Muthoot Finance (up 1.91%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (up 1.79%), ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (up 1.5%), HDFC Bank (up 1.03%), ICICI Bank (up 0.61%) and Axis Bank (up 0.59%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Caplin Point Laboratories shed 0.89%. The companys subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, has received final nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution.

Greenpanel Industries declined 3.04%. The company commissioned a new medium density fibreboard (MDF) plant at its existing unit in the Tirupati district (Andhra Pradesh), with an installed capacity of 2,31,000 cubic meters (CBM) per annum.

KP Green Engineering rose 0.53%. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Department of Madhya Pradesh (MP) for setting up of various solar, wind, hybrid, BESS, and biomass-based projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power inks MoU with Assam Govt to develop 5000 MW of renewable project

Tata Power inks MoU with Assam Govt to develop 5000 MW of renewable project

Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 1,000 crore at its Pune-based residential project

Godrej Properties records sales of Rs 1,000 crore at its Pune-based residential project

Cupid bags order worth Rs 42-cr from Govt of Tanzania

Cupid bags order worth Rs 42-cr from Govt of Tanzania

UltraTech shares trip on wires & cable foray

UltraTech shares trip on wires & cable foray

Jupiter Wagons arm bags order worth Rs 255 cr

Jupiter Wagons arm bags order worth Rs 255 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon