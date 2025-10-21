Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade with decent gains on muhrat trading session; media shares rally

Sensex, Nifty trade with decent gains on muhrat trading session; media shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
The domestic equity indices continued to trade with modest gains on Muhrat Trading Day. The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 173.79 points or 0.21% to 84,537.16. The Nifty 50 index added 53.50 points or 0.21% to 25,898.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.02%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,910 shares rose and 697 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 0.81% to 1,545.30. The index rallied 1.69% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Tips Music (up 2.48%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.98%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.97%), PVR Inox (up 0.83%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.76%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.74%), D B Corp (up 0.67%), Prime Focus (up 0.39%), Sun TV Network (up 0.25%) and Saregama India (up 0.22%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations jumped 3.04% after the company announced that it has been awarded a work order by the Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, for the supply of 500 units of sub-tactical very short-range drones.

Trishakti Industries added 1.16% after the company announced that it has received a work order from Tata Steel. The contract is for deploying advanced machinery and skilled manpower at one of Tata Steel's key project sites.

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

