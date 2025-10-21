Sensex, Nifty trade with decent gains on muhrat trading session; media shares rally

At 14:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 173.79 points or 0.21% to 84,537.16. The Nifty 50 index added 53.50 points or 0.21% to 25,898.20.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.02%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,910 shares rose and 697 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing index:
The Nifty Media index jumped 0.81% to 1,545.30. The index rallied 1.69% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Also Read
Tips Music (up 2.48%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.98%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.97%), PVR Inox (up 0.83%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.76%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.74%), D B Corp (up 0.67%), Prime Focus (up 0.39%), Sun TV Network (up 0.25%) and Saregama India (up 0.22%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations jumped 3.04% after the company announced that it has been awarded a work order by the Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, for the supply of 500 units of sub-tactical very short-range drones.
Trishakti Industries added 1.16% after the company announced that it has received a work order from Tata Steel. The contract is for deploying advanced machinery and skilled manpower at one of Tata Steel's key project sites.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content