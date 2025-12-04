Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 50370 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5586 shares

Linde India Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 December 2025.

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 50370 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5586 shares. The stock increased 0.70% to Rs.3,918.85. Volumes stood at 1369 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd registered volume of 15702 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1790 shares. The stock rose 0.66% to Rs.5,808.90. Volumes stood at 623 shares in the last session.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43571 shares. The stock rose 3.33% to Rs.277.90. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates today

Stock Market LIVE: IT, RIL, HDFC Bank help lift Sensex by 300 pts; Nifty tops 26,050

Vedanta

Vedanta rallies 10% in 8 days, hits new high; what's driving metal stock?

Pine Labs share price

Pine Labs rises 3% on posting Q2 result; Emkay maintains 'Reduce' rating

Updated Gemini on web

Google Gemini web revamp brings 'My Stuff' hub and dark mode: What's new

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President Putin to arrive in India today: Time and full schedule

Asian Paints Ltd saw volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34651 shares. The stock increased 0.83% to Rs.2,976.40. Volumes stood at 44838 shares in the last session.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd witnessed volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61336 shares. The stock increased 1.55% to Rs.833.15. Volumes stood at 35782 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceinsys Tech spurts after denying market rumours

Ceinsys Tech spurts after denying market rumours

Pace Digitek arm bags Rs 100-cr BESS order from Advait Greenergy

Pace Digitek arm bags Rs 100-cr BESS order from Advait Greenergy

Pine Labs records profit of Rs 6 crore in Q2; EBITDA margin rises to 19%

Pine Labs records profit of Rs 6 crore in Q2; EBITDA margin rises to 19%

Mukka Proteins jumps as JV wins Rs 475-cr BSWML work order

Mukka Proteins jumps as JV wins Rs 475-cr BSWML work order

Sensex, Nifty trim losses; IT shares climb

Sensex, Nifty trim losses; IT shares climb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon