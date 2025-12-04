Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Linde India Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 December 2025.
Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 50370 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5586 shares. The stock increased 0.70% to Rs.3,918.85. Volumes stood at 1369 shares in the last session.
Linde India Ltd registered volume of 15702 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1790 shares. The stock rose 0.66% to Rs.5,808.90. Volumes stood at 623 shares in the last session.
Petronet LNG Ltd notched up volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43571 shares. The stock rose 3.33% to Rs.277.90. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.
Asian Paints Ltd saw volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34651 shares. The stock increased 0.83% to Rs.2,976.40. Volumes stood at 44838 shares in the last session.
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd witnessed volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61336 shares. The stock increased 1.55% to Rs.833.15. Volumes stood at 35782 shares in the last session.
