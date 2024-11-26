Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 25.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.68 lakh shares

Petronet LNG Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 November 2024.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 25.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.06% to Rs.78.10. Volumes stood at 4.06 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Petronet LNG Ltd clocked volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62748 shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.335.30. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd witnessed volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64698 shares. The stock increased 4.16% to Rs.4,349.90. Volumes stood at 43362 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58283 shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.189.40. Volumes stood at 58676 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd clocked volume of 25289 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11089 shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.2,610.10. Volumes stood at 7420 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock brokers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat; Nifty near 24,200; IT, realty, metal, FMCG extend support

Vedanta

UK based Vedanta Resources accepts $800 million in bids for dollar bonds

Gautam Adani

'No new financial commitments under discussion with TotalEnergies': Adani

Mumbai terror attack

LIVE: Murmu, Yogi Adityanath, others honour bravehearts who sacrificed lives in 2008 Mumbai attack

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian forces advance in Ukraine at fast pace, moving into Kurakhove

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon