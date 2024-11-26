Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea spurts on buzz Cabinet approves BG waiver for telecos

Vodafone Idea spurts on buzz Cabinet approves BG waiver for telecos

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Vodafone Idea spurts 17.34% to Rs 8.19 after the Union Cabinet reportedly approved the waiver of bank guarantees (BGs) for spectrum purchased before 2022.

This move provides significant relief to telecom operators burdened by significant BG obligations, particularly Vodafone Idea, which owes over Rs 24,700 crore in BGs. Indian telecom operators, including Airtel and Vodafone Idea, collectively hold more than Rs 30,000 crore in bank guarantee obligations.

The government's decision aims to alleviate financial pressures and strengthen the telecom sector. By extending the BG waiver to older spectrum holdings, the government hopes to improve the financial health of struggling telecom operators.

 

Vodafone Idea, which has been vocal about its financial challenges, had urged the government to eliminate the BG requirement to ease its spectrum payment burden. The company argued that such a waiver would enable it to secure additional credit from banks, providing crucial financial support.

However, the company recently faced setbacks in meeting its BG obligations. It failed to pay a second BG of about Rs 350 crore due on November 1, following a missed payment of over Rs 4,600 crore in September.

To address its financial woes, VIL has raised Rs 24,000 crore through equity and is seeking an additional Rs 25,000 crore in loans and Rs 10,000 crore in BGs or letters of credit. These funds are crucial for the company to continue its capital expenditure and compete with rivals Airtel and Jio.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India's leading telecom service provider. The company provides pan India voice and data services across 2G, 3G and 4G platforms. The company holds large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave 5G spectrum in 16 circles.

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps allots 10.01 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Shakti Pumps allots 10.01 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Zen Technologies bags Indian patent for its military training simulator (T90 CGS)

Zen Technologies bags Indian patent for its military training simulator (T90 CGS)

Government announces Rs 1,435 cr PAN 2.0 Project

Government announces Rs 1,435 cr PAN 2.0 Project

Acme Solar drops after PAT tumbles over 60% in Q2 FY25

Acme Solar drops after PAT tumbles over 60% in Q2 FY25

Premier Energies gains after arm bags multiple orders worth to Rs 1,087 cr

Premier Energies gains after arm bags multiple orders worth to Rs 1,087 cr

The telecom service provider's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 7,175.9 crore in Q2 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 8,737.9 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2.01% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,932.2 crore in Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock brokers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat; Nifty near 24,200; IT, realty, metal, FMCG extend support

Vedanta

UK based Vedanta Resources accepts $800 million in bids for dollar bonds

Gautam Adani

'No new financial commitments under discussion with TotalEnergies': Adani

Mumbai terror attack

LIVE: Murmu, Yogi Adityanath, others honour bravehearts who sacrificed lives in 2008 Mumbai attack

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian forces advance in Ukraine at fast pace, moving into Kurakhove

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon