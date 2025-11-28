Volumes soar at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Timken India Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 November 2025.
AIA Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 30911 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2777 shares. The stock gained 0.62% to Rs.3,857.60. Volumes stood at 2408 shares in the last session.
Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 42928 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4074 shares. The stock slipped 0.89% to Rs.3,117.20. Volumes stood at 3031 shares in the last session.
Voltas Ltd clocked volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27497 shares. The stock lost 1.81% to Rs.1,371.70. Volumes stood at 7969 shares in the last session.
Life Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 3.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51400 shares. The stock slipped 0.13% to Rs.899.05. Volumes stood at 69806 shares in the last session.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 5.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.78% to Rs.158.70. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.
