Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes soar at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

AIA Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 30911 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2777 shares

Timken India Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 November 2025.

AIA Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 30911 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2777 shares. The stock gained 0.62% to Rs.3,857.60. Volumes stood at 2408 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 42928 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4074 shares. The stock slipped 0.89% to Rs.3,117.20. Volumes stood at 3031 shares in the last session.

 

Voltas Ltd clocked volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27497 shares. The stock lost 1.81% to Rs.1,371.70. Volumes stood at 7969 shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 3.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51400 shares. The stock slipped 0.13% to Rs.899.05. Volumes stood at 69806 shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 5.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.78% to Rs.158.70. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

