Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 119 pts; metal shares advance

Sensex jumps 119 pts; metal shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with minor gains in mid-morning trade, supported by optimism over potential rate cuts in the U.S. and India, while investors awaited quarterly GDP data expected to reflect resilient domestic demand. The Nifty traded above the 26,200 level. Metal shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 119.38 points or 0.14% to 85,839.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 23.60 points or 0.09% to 26,238.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.06%.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,943 shares rose and 1,826 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 0.46% to 10,321.35. The index shed 0.07% in the past trading session.

Also Read

Cyclone

Cyclone Ditwah: NDRF teams reach Tamil Nadu, Puducherry amid heavy rains

Jairam Ramesh

Will PM Modi take up South Africa's cause with 'good friend' Trump: Cong

omega trophy

OMEGA Trophy marks its fourth edition with top golfers at DLF Golf Club

flights, planes

5 Colombo-bound flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

Stock market live updates today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, Nifty near 26,250; VIX down 5%; Auto shares in fast lane

Hindustan Zinc (up 1.97%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.9%), Vedanta (up 1.02%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.74%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.43%), Jindal Steel (up 0.35%), JSW Steel (up 0.28%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.24%), Tata Steel (up 0.17%) and Steel Authority of India (up 0.01%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tanfac Industries rallied 5.95% after the company received a contract from Krishna Organics, based in Vadodara, to supply solar-grade diluted hydrofluoric acid. The contract, which spans up to the financial year 2028-29, is valued at an estimated Rs 336 crore, exclusive of GST. The order will be executed over 3.5 years as per mutually agreed specifications between both parties.

Bandhan Bank rose 0.33%. The company said that its board has considered and approved the proposal for the sale of identified non-performing assets (NPA) and written-off portfolios of the bank through a bidding process with asset reconstruction companies (ARC).

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday as U.S. stock futures stayed flat over Thanksgiving Day, leaving the Nasdaq Composite on track to end a seven-month winning streak.

Traders in Asia will parse fresh economic data, including Tokyos inflation print, a leading indicator of Japans broader price trends.

Headline inflation in Japans capital eased to 2.7% in October from 2.8% the month before. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food but includes energy prices, came in at 2.8%, slightly higher than the widely reported 2.7% figure. This was above the central banks 2% target, boosting the case for a near-term rate hike.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes were little changed. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose just 10 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures traded just above the flatline.

Stocks are on pace for a losing month when trading resumes on Friday. A pullback in tech stocks has weighed on the major averages in November, as doubt swirled around the future profitability of AI companies.

Yet some investors are hopeful that this months slide will signal a year-end rally for the major averages, as they step in to buy stocks that have been unduly punished at more attractive valuations.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. The stock market will close early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEPC bags Rs 85-crore UAE contract for energy infrastructure upgrade

SEPC bags Rs 85-crore UAE contract for energy infrastructure upgrade

Muthoot Microfin raises Rs 450 via private placement of NCDs

Muthoot Microfin raises Rs 450 via private placement of NCDs

Bandhan Bank to auction written-off and NPA portfolio worth Rs 6,931 crore

Bandhan Bank to auction written-off and NPA portfolio worth Rs 6,931 crore

Sudeep Pharma surges on debut

Sudeep Pharma surges on debut

Record Low Inflation and Strong Rabi Sowing Support Benign Price Outlook for 2025-26

Record Low Inflation and Strong Rabi Sowing Support Benign Price Outlook for 2025-26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon