Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCON Intl gains after tieup with Patel Engg for infra projects

IRCON Intl gains after tieup with Patel Engg for infra projects

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

IRCON International rose 1.54% to Rs 226.80 after signing an MoU with Patel Engineering for collaboration on infrastructure projects in India and abroad.

IRCON International announced that it "signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Patel Engineering on 16th October, 2024 for collaboration and co-operation with each other to explore, identify, pursue and jointly execute mutually beneficial business opportunities in various infrastructure projects in India and Overseas."

IRCON International is a public sector construction company, with emphasis on infrastructure projects, with specialization in execution of Railway projects on turnkey basis and otherwise. After commencing business as a railway construction company, it diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substation and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes, as well as metro rail works.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of IRCON International rose 19.57% to Rs 224.02 crore on 17.25% decline in net sales to Rs 2287.13 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Rain stops play in Bengaluru; IND 13/3

Apple Watch Series 10 in Aluminum finish (46mm: Jet Black)

Apple Watch Series 10 review: Familiar, but with more screen and thin case

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Ircon International shares gain 4% on inking MoU with Patel Engineering

real estate

Kolte-Patil Developers rallies 12% on heavy volumes post Q2 business update

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi participates in International Abhidhamma Divas programme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon