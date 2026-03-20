Volumes soar at DLF Ltd counter
DLF Ltd recorded volume of 49.43 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 45.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares
Brainbees Solutions Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Siemens Energy India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 March 2026.
DLF Ltd recorded volume of 49.43 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 45.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.41% to Rs.555.50. Volumes stood at 68177 shares in the last session.
Brainbees Solutions Ltd witnessed volume of 6.98 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80743 shares. The stock increased 10.47% to Rs.231.60. Volumes stood at 43512 shares in the last session.
TBO Tek Ltd recorded volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38989 shares. The stock lost 0.82% to Rs.1,102.35. Volumes stood at 5789 shares in the last session.
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Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 13717 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4085 shares. The stock lost 2.93% to Rs.442.90. Volumes stood at 2131 shares in the last session.
Siemens Energy India Ltd recorded volume of 54206 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17115 shares. The stock gained 1.51% to Rs.2,798.00. Volumes stood at 15626 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 11:16 AM IST