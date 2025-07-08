Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 18.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 187.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10014 shares

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Trident Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 July 2025.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 18.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 187.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10014 shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.534.60. Volumes stood at 3787 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 46.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5276 shares. The stock increased 5.47% to Rs.525.45. Volumes stood at 4682 shares in the last session.

 

Trident Ltd registered volume of 57.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.98% to Rs.32.68. Volumes stood at 7.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 97.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.85% to Rs.23.05. Volumes stood at 4.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 76215 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17099 shares. The stock gained 0.83% to Rs.298.80. Volumes stood at 18632 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

