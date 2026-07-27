Monday, July 27, 2026 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

Volumes soar at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd clocked volume of 100.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.16 lakh shares

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 July 2026.

IDFC First Bank Ltd clocked volume of 100.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.96% to Rs.85.65. Volumes stood at 5.16 lakh shares in the last session.

 

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 78164 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6776 shares. The stock rose 5.60% to Rs.1,601.90. Volumes stood at 9159 shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd clocked volume of 6.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82902 shares. The stock gained 2.56% to Rs.1,611.10. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades 600 pts higher, Nifty above 23,900; AU SFB shares jump 5%

Christopher Nolan The Odyssey, IMAX 70mm film, The Odyssey IMAX release, IMAX 15/70 format, Christopher Nolan IMAX India

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets leaked online, Universal responds

Parliament Protest, Protest

Congress protests in Parliament over police action on student protesters

Nepal curfew, Nepal Security, Nepal

One killed in communal clash in Nepal's India-bordering Sunsari district

income tax

Own foreign assets? Experts explain exchange rate rule for filing ITR

Laurus Labs Ltd notched up volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51070 shares. The stock rose 4.92% to Rs.1,681.10. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41174 shares. The stock gained 4.64% to Rs.187.25. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's forex reserves rise to $676.237 billion

India's forex reserves rise to $676.237 billion

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services jumps after Q1 PAT rises 44% YoY

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services jumps after Q1 PAT rises 44% YoY

Jindal Steel Q1 PAT drops 44% YoY to Rs 844 crore

Jindal Steel Q1 PAT drops 44% YoY to Rs 844 crore

SMC Global Securities Q1 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 37 cr

SMC Global Securities Q1 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Nifty trades below 23,900 level; IT shares rally

Nifty trades below 23,900 level; IT shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceDDA Housing Scheme 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsFM Sitharaman to Income Tax Dept