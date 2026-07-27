Volumes soar at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

IDFC First Bank Ltd clocked volume of 100.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.16 lakh shares

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 July 2026.

IDFC First Bank Ltd clocked volume of 100.59 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.96% to Rs.85.65. Volumes stood at 5.16 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd registered volume of 78164 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6776 shares. The stock rose 5.60% to Rs.1,601.90. Volumes stood at 9159 shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd clocked volume of 6.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82902 shares. The stock gained 2.56% to Rs.1,611.10. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Laurus Labs Ltd notched up volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51070 shares. The stock rose 4.92% to Rs.1,681.10. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd clocked volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41174 shares. The stock gained 4.64% to Rs.187.25. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

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