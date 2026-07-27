Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets leaked online, Universal responds

Universal Pictures responded to the recent online leak of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" and said the studio will ensure all the "appropriate remedies to protect the content and intellectual property rights".

The film released on July 17 and features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others.

The leaked version of the film was released on X on Saturday and got over 50,000 views on the platform. It was later pulled down, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"We became aware of the unauthorised posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," Universal said to the outlet in the statement.

"The Odyssey" revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively.

The film is based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, which has been previously adapted several times. In 1954, "Ulysses", an Italian-American co-production, featured actor Kirk Douglas as the Greek hero. "O Brother, Where Art Thou?", released in 2000, and was a loose, satirical adaptation directed by the Coen Brothers.

"The Odyssey" in 1997 was directed by Andrei Konchalovsky and was broadcast as a two-part miniseries.

It starred Armand Assante as the Greek king and Greta Scacchi as Penelope, and followed Odysseus's perilous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War.