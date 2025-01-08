Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at K E C International Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25979 shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 January 2025.

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25979 shares. The stock lost 5.11% to Rs.1,070.00. Volumes stood at 49354 shares in the last session.

 

Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 5.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.31% to Rs.992.65. Volumes stood at 6.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.49% to Rs.149.55. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

India squad announcement for ENG series

India squad announcement for series vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Will Shami return for Champions Trophy?

Pizza Hut

Why Pizza Hut, KFC operator Sapphire Foods share slipped 5% in trade today?

IPO

Quadrant Future Tek IPO Day 2; Strong response continues, GMP hits 72%

indian economy, economic growth

Centre focuses on new strategy to tackle mounting economic challenges

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts at 77,700; Broader mkts, cons dur, IT, financials drag most

Sundram Fasteners Ltd saw volume of 5534 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2355 shares. The stock dropped 1.02% to Rs.1,044.70. Volumes stood at 1142 shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd recorded volume of 26026 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13367 shares. The stock gained 1.15% to Rs.771.50. Volumes stood at 24262 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Pull Back Sharply After Seeing Initial Strength

U.S. Stocks Pull Back Sharply After Seeing Initial Strength

Exicom Tele spurts on forging EV charging partnership

Exicom Tele spurts on forging EV charging partnership

Tata Tech rises on inking pact with Telechips

Tata Tech rises on inking pact with Telechips

Birlasoft slips after CEO Roopinder Singh resigns

Birlasoft slips after CEO Roopinder Singh resigns

Jindal Worldwide hits 52 week high as board OKs proposal to issue bonus shares in 4:1 ratio

Jindal Worldwide hits 52 week high as board OKs proposal to issue bonus shares in 4:1 ratio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon