Birlasoft slips after CEO Roopinder Singh resigns

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Birlasoft declined 1.80% to Rs 537.70 after the company announced that its chief executive officer (CEO), Roopinder Singh, who was also responsible for the Americas geography, has resigned, with effect from 7th February 2025.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 7 February 2024.

Roopinder Singh has resigned due to personal reasons and will be relieved of his duties by the close of business hours on 7th February 2025.

Birlasoft provides software development and global IT consulting to its clients, predominantly in banking, financial services and insurance, life sciences and services, energy resources and utilities, and manufacturing (which mainly includes discrete manufacturing, hi-tech & media, auto, and consumer packaged goods) verticals.

 

The companys consolidated net profit fell 12.1% to Rs 127.51 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 145.08 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 4.5% YoY to Rs 1,368.22 crore in Q2 FY25.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

