Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 536.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 197.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 July 2025.

New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 536.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 197.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.43% to Rs.200.30. Volumes stood at 5.89 lakh shares in the last session.

 

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd recorded volume of 67.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.12% to Rs.419.60. Volumes stood at 3.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 36.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.22% to Rs.444.75. Volumes stood at 4.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

ENG vs IND 5th Test press conference

5th Test press conference LIVE, IND vs ENG: Captain Shubman, Stokes to address media shortly

Special Breaking News

Hyundai Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 8% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue falls 5.5%

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market LIVE: L&T, HDFC Bank lift Sensex 220pts; Nifty at 24,850; SMIDs dip; Nifty Auto down 1%

Instagram

How to add music to your profile's bio on Instagram: Step-by-step guide

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Iron & steel products stock zooms over 1100% in 25 months. Do you own?

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd recorded volume of 41.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.38% to Rs.643.30. Volumes stood at 7.89 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 24.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.02% to Rs.386.40. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AbhiBus introduces industry-first 'New Buses' filter

AbhiBus introduces industry-first 'New Buses' filter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 220.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 220.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon