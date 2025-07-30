Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.50% to Rs 2220.93 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 25.20% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 2220.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1783.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2220.931783.87 25 OPM %15.6315.13 -PBDT310.48240.11 29 PBT213.23167.26 27 NP169.33135.25 25

