Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.22% to Rs 857.70 croreNet profit of Zydus Wellness declined 13.41% to Rs 127.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 857.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 839.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales857.70839.10 2 OPM %18.1418.51 -PBDT156.10156.70 0 PBT145.30151.60 -4 NP127.90147.70 -13
