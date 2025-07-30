Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 124.16% to Rs 92.60 croreNet profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 34.47% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 124.16% to Rs 92.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales92.6041.31 124 OPM %9.5110.22 -PBDT11.606.98 66 PBT11.196.66 68 NP6.714.99 34
