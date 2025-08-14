Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with minor gains; European mkt advance

Barometers trade with minor gains; European mkt advance

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with tiny gains in the afternoon trade. Investors will track FII trends in the backdrop of the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week while awaiting WPI data due later today.

The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Consumer durables, IT and financial services shares advanced, while metal, oil & gas and realty shares corrected.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 67.66 points or 0.08% to 80,607.57. The Nifty 50 index added 16.10 points or 0.07% to 24,635.55.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.59%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,654 shares rose and 2,280 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

The stock market will remain closed on Friday, 15 August 2025, in observance of Independence Day.

Also Read

Sajjan Jindal, SAIC Motor, JSW Group, Mumbai

India among fastest growing economies: JSW chairman Sajjan Jindal

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog, Dog Shelter

71% people back SC's verdict of removing stray dogs from Delhi: Report

SSC OTR Correction 2025 Window opens

SSC OTR Correction 2025 Window opens at ssc.gov.in; edit form by 31 August

forex

India's forex to rise despite RBI support, swap maturity, say economists

War 2

War 2 day 1 box office: Hrithik-Jr. NTR spy thriller opens at ₹20 crore

Gainers & Losers:

Wipro (up 2.20%), Infosys (up 1.63%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.38%), ETERNAL (up 1.33%) and Titan Company (up 1.04%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Tata Steel (down 2.23%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.75%), UltraTech Cement (down 1.34%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.21%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 1.08%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) declined 1.18%. The company reported a 103.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,014.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,12,514.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Anupam Rasayan India rose 0.44%. The company reported 768.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3.92 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 3.12% after the company reported 38.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 162.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.99% YoY to Rs 1,482.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering dropped 5.22% after the company reported a 49.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 59.83 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 16.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shed 0.28%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations, and upgrade systems at 43 A1 to C category stations.

Global Markets:

Most European shares traded higher on Thursday after The U.K. economy expanded by a better-than-expected 0.3% in the second quarter, according to preliminary estimates from the U.K.s Office for National Statistics out.

Asian markets traded mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month.

On the data front, Australias unemployment rate eased to 4.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in July. The reading was lower than the 4.3% recorded in June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed.

On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed to new record closing highs on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 463.66 points, or 1.04%, closing at 44,922.27. The S&P 500 rose 0.32% to settle at 6,466.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% and finished at 21,713.14.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Man Infra slides after Q1 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Man Infra slides after Q1 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Auto segments showed stable performance in July, says SIAM

Auto segments showed stable performance in July, says SIAM

India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up 5.13% on year in 2025

India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up 5.13% on year in 2025

Tolins Tyres Q1 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Tolins Tyres Q1 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Wholesale price inflation in negative zone for second month, primary articles show severe deflation

Wholesale price inflation in negative zone for second month, primary articles show severe deflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon