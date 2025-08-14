Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp secures 14 new radio stations

D B Corp secures 14 new radio stations

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

In auction of third batch of Private FM Radio Phase III channels

D B Corp announced that the company has been awarded 14 new radio stations in the auction of third batch of Private FM Radio Phase III channels by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting vide notification dated 13 August 2025.

The cities at which the stations have been allocated are greenfield cities as far as radio is concerned and FM will reach the population for the first time in these cities.

The license shall be valid for a period of 15 years from the date of operationalisation of the radio station.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with minor gains; European mkt advance

Barometers trade with minor gains; European mkt advance

Man Infra slides after Q1 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Man Infra slides after Q1 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Auto segments showed stable performance in July, says SIAM

Auto segments showed stable performance in July, says SIAM

India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up 5.13% on year in 2025

India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up 5.13% on year in 2025

Tolins Tyres Q1 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Tolins Tyres Q1 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon