Friday, June 06, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd recorded volume of 5447 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 434 shares

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 June 2025.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd recorded volume of 5447 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock gained 3.51% to Rs.13,803.05. Volumes stood at 310 shares in the last session.

 

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd witnessed volume of 5.69 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59402 shares. The stock increased 9.72% to Rs.658.50. Volumes stood at 85097 shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd notched up volume of 117.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.88.11. Volumes stood at 34.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC LIVE updates: Price stability remains focus of MPC, says RBI Governor

UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League 2025 final date, live match time and streaming

Drones

Maharashtra govt to curb illegal sand mining through drone-based surveys

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 700pts, Nifty eyes 25k; Bank Nifty hits record; RBI cuts CRR, repo rate

RBI

RBI cuts repo rate to 5.5%: What it means for your loans, EMIs and savings

Route Mobile Ltd recorded volume of 44139 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7320 shares. The stock gained 4.09% to Rs.1,003.80. Volumes stood at 2132 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 26841 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5787 shares. The stock gained 2.35% to Rs.5,004.70. Volumes stood at 8923 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's auto retails register a modest growth of 5% in May

India's auto retails register a modest growth of 5% in May

RBI cuts repo rate by 50bps to 5.50%, CRR by 100 bps

RBI cuts repo rate by 50bps to 5.50%, CRR by 100 bps

Nifty trades near 24,800 level; RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50%

Nifty trades near 24,800 level; RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50%

IREDA launches QIP with floor price of Rs 173.83/share

IREDA launches QIP with floor price of Rs 173.83/share

Life Insurance Corp appoints Ramakrishnan Chander as new CIO

Life Insurance Corp appoints Ramakrishnan Chander as new CIO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon