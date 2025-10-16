Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Adani Power Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Adani Power Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 1020.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70.81 lakh shares

Oberoi Realty Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 October 2025.

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 1020.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70.81 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.92% to Rs.156.10. Volumes stood at 32.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 66455 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8387 shares. The stock increased 4.34% to Rs.1,670.50. Volumes stood at 9822 shares in the last session.

 

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 39.4 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.86 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.17% to Rs.290.95. Volumes stood at 2.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 450pts; Nifty atop 25,450; Auto shares in fast lane

Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro 2025 brings faster AI, improved display, new band design

Donald Trump, Trump

With Gaza ceasefire taking hold, Trump now looking to 'get Russia done'

Urban Company

Urban Company shares fall 4% as first lock-in for anchor investors ends

iPad Pro M5 (13-inch, 11-inch)

Apple iPad Pro M5 launched with C1X modem, Wi-Fi 7, faster AI: What's new

Craftsman Automation Ltd clocked volume of 3401 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 588 shares. The stock gained 5.48% to Rs.6,774.80. Volumes stood at 509 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd registered volume of 4300 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock rose 1.45% to Rs.5,851.00. Volumes stood at 1362 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ola Electric soars after foraying into Rs 1 lakh crore battery storage market

Ola Electric soars after foraying into Rs 1 lakh crore battery storage market

Angel One Q2 PAT tanks 50% YoY to Rs 212 cr

Angel One Q2 PAT tanks 50% YoY to Rs 212 cr

Rama Phosphates jumps about 11% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

Rama Phosphates jumps about 11% in two days on strong Q2 numbers

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Pound hits one week high as economic outlook offers good support

Pound hits one week high as economic outlook offers good support

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon