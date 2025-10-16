Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Angel One Q2 PAT tanks 50% YoY to Rs 212 cr

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Angel One's consolidated net profit dropped 49.98% to Rs 211.73 crore on a 20.56% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,204.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax tanked 48.60% year on year to Rs 294 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortization, & taxes (EBDAT) in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 324.6 crore (down 45.69% YoY). EBDAT margin slipped to 34.5% in Q2 FY26 as against 49.9% posted in Q2 FY25.

Despite the earnings decline, the client base grew 24% YoY to 34.1 million. However, gross client acquisition fell 41.9% YoY to 1.7 million in September 2025. The companys average client funding book for the quarter stood at Rs 5,310 crore.

 

Angel One's asset management arm launched two new schemes during the quarter, bringing the total number of offerings to seven. The assets under management (AUM) grew 16.8% QoQ to Rs 400 crore as of September 2025.

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director said, Fintech platforms like us are reshaping how India invests, borrows and builds wealth. Our AI-driven platform bridges the formal and informal financial worlds, delivering personalized journeys at scale. With new products and annuity revenues emerging, Angel One is well positioned to lead Indias fintech evolution and empower long-term wealth creation. We are building Angel One to grow with every clients financial journey intelligent, responsive and designed to empower a billion lives.

Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO said, We continue to strengthen client engagement through technology, data and design. AI is at the core of this transformation. Our in-house built chatbot, Ask Angel, is now live, resolving more queries instantly and with higher accuracy. We are also responding to a significant percentage of support emails using AI. We have streamlined the entire client journey and enhanced partner experiences, driving deeper engagement and higher lifetime value.

Momentum across businesses remains strong Mutual fund SIPs touched record high, credit disbursals nearly doubled and Ionic Wealth crossed over Rs 61 billion in AUM. Our focus remains on scaling with technology, trust and transparency. We are excited to set up a branch in GIFT City, a strategic move that opens new growth avenues.

Our total orders grew by 5.0% QoQ to 360 mn and average client funding book grew to an all time high of over Rs 53 billion, driving our total net income higher by 5.6% QoQ to Rs 9.4 billion. Our reported net profit grew by 85.0% QoQ to Rs 2.1 billion.

Our expanding product universe, deep AI capabilities and unified digital ecosystem positions us well in Indias digital financial services landscape.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

Shares of Angel One rose 2.66% to Rs 2,510.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

