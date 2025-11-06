Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 82.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 112.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73875 shares

Redington Ltd, International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Astral Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 November 2025.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 82.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 112.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73875 shares. The stock rose 10.72% to Rs.983.90. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd notched up volume of 619.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.97% to Rs.287.70. Volumes stood at 17.76 lakh shares in the last session.

 

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 72.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.20% to Rs.366.00. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex dip in seesaw trade; Media, Metal offset IT gains; SMIDs down 1%

India vs Australia 4th T20 live scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th T20I: Zampa strikes first for AUS; Abhishek departs on 28

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar elections voting LIVE news: Voting resumes in Munger's Bhimbandh after two decades

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric_CEO

Ola Electric's auto segment posts first-ever operating profit in Q2 FY26

Shiv Nadar

₹46 cr/day: India's richest fuel record philanthropy surge, Shiv Nadar tops

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd recorded volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43852 shares. The stock gained 8.87% to Rs.13,163.00. Volumes stood at 35113 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd registered volume of 50.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.1,561.20. Volumes stood at 4.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Life Q2 PAT spurts 38% YoY to Rs 1,259 cr

Zydus Life Q2 PAT spurts 38% YoY to Rs 1,259 cr

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon