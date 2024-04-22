Volumes spurt at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd notched up volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65142 shares

Persistent Systems Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Trent Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 April 2024.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd notched up volume of 5.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65142 shares. The stock slipped 19.99% to Rs.302.30. Volumes stood at 28215 shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 43620 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8062 shares. The stock dropped 7.36% to Rs.3,601.40. Volumes stood at 4365 shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 10373 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2628 shares. The stock gained 4.21% to Rs.1,561.45. Volumes stood at 2797 shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd clocked volume of 1098 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 324 shares. The stock gained 6.35% to Rs.7,973.45. Volumes stood at 121 shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd recorded volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69998 shares. The stock gained 1.00% to Rs.4,194.25. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News