Volumes spurt at Hexaware Technologies Ltd counter

Hexaware Technologies Ltd registered volume of 88.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.58 lakh shares

Affle 3i Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 July 2026.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd registered volume of 88.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.34% to Rs.587.40. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Affle 3i Ltd recorded volume of 36.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.59% to Rs.1,636.00. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd notched up volume of 34.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.87% to Rs.511.50. Volumes stood at 3.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd registered volume of 356.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47.00 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.10% to Rs.431.50. Volumes stood at 54.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 152.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.85 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.91% to Rs.232.27. Volumes stood at 20.52 lakh shares in the last session.

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