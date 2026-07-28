Ashok Leyland Ltd up for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 158.2, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.3% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 16.56% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.2, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 24015.25. The Sensex is at 76909.5, up 0.1%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 0.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27653.4, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 188.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 158.28, up 1.91% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 28.3% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 16.56% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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